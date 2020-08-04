Portia de Rossi ‘stands by’ wife Ellen DeGeneres as Criticism Skyrockets

Amidst the Ellen DeGeneres’ tumbling social repute, her beautiful wife Portia de Rossi has ended quietness and voiced her support with Ellen DeGeneres.

Going to Instagram, Portia stood by her wife and expressed gratitude toward her fans for supporting them as they get engulfed in controversy over Ellen’s alleged ‘mean’ behavior.
“To all our fans….we see you. Much obliged to you for your support,” she wrote alongside a graphic that read: “I Stand By Ellen.”

Portia de Rossi concluded the post by using hashtags like, “#IStandWithEllenDeGeneres, #IStandByEllen, ‪#IstandByEllenDeGeneres, #ellendegeneres, #ellen, #theellenshow, #ellenshow, and #bekindtooneanother.”‬

Earlier, Ellen too had addressed the controversy by a statement for her employees in the midst of an investigation by Warner Media over her ‘toxic’ working environment allegations.

Her statement has been criticized for moving the fault on her subordinates rather than taking responsibility for her behavior.

