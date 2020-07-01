Paris Jackson Recalls Dad Michael Jackson Teasing Her About Girls at a Young Age

Paris Jackson opened up about her sexuality and how her famous dad Michael Jackson “caught on” when she was a kid.

While opening up about her sexuality, Paris Jackson recalled early memories of her famous dad’s support.

In the premiere episode of the Facebook Watch docuseries, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, the 22-year-old performer and only daughter of Michael Jackson said she “never thought I’d end up with a dude.”

“thought I’d end up marrying a chick,” she said in the episode released Tuesday. “I’ve dated more women than men.”

Paris added, “The public only knows about three long-term relationships that I’ve been in and they’ve been with men. The public doesn’t know about most of the relationships I’ve been in.”

The star further explained that she says she’s gay and does not consider herself bisexual because “I’ve dated more than just men and women. I’ve dated a man that had a vagina.”

“It has nothing to do with what’s in your pants,” she noted. “It has nothing to do with your XY chromosome makeup…It’s literally just like what are you like as a person?”

For Paris, understanding her sexuality was initially challenging. “I didn’t know that it was a thing and so, I was a little conflicted about it because all I’d ever seen were men and women on TV together and so, these thoughts didn’t really make sense to me.”

However, “My dad caught on pretty quick,” she said. “I think he just felt the energy and he would like kind of tease me the same way that he would tease my brothers, like ‘Oh, you got yourself a girlfriend.'”

“I’m very lucky to have that, especially so young—I think I was like 8 or 9,” Paris said. Not many children have that experience.”

The musician remembered later moving in with her grandmother, Katherine Jackson, a Jehovah’s Witness, following Michael’s death.

“Homosexuality in general is very taboo in the Black community,” Paris said during the episode. “That on top of the religious aspect—it was something that I did feel like I needed to withhold for a while.”

Paris also shared that the first time she came out to a family member, the person didn’t believe her. However, she was supported by her older brother Prince Jackson, who she found out joined the Gay-Straight Alliance at school to learn more and have a better understanding.

Now, Paris is in a relationship with Gabriel Glenn, with whom she found her “home” after a nomadic upbringing.

“It is also nice to finally have a home base, which is something that I’ve never really had before,” she explained. “The only home I’ve ever had before was my dad and now I have Gabe, so…I’m very lucky.