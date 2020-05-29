Pamela Anderson Wants to Get Married Again

After a quickie not-quite-a-wedding ceremony, Pamela Anderson opened up in a new interview with The New York Times, explaining why she and Jon Peters had a ceremony in Malibu and that even after all of that, she still believes in love.

“I wasn’t married. No,” Anderson said about her relationship with Peters. “I’m a romantic. I think I’m an easy target. And I think people just live in fear.”

She went on to tell the Times that she can’t quite pinpoint why she went through with all of the pomp and circumstance of the quasi-wedding, but that she’s happy to put it in the past and move on. In fact, she considers it so much of a distant memory that it basically didn’t happen at all.

“It was just kind of a little moment,” she said. “A moment that came and went, but there was no wedding, there was no marriage, there was no anything. It’s like it never even happened. That sounds bizarre, but that’s it. No hearts were broken. I don’t know what his intentions were. And it’s almost like I don’t even want to think about it too much because it’d be probably too hurtful.”

Anderson went on to say that she’s ready to get married again, hopefully just one more time.

“Just one more time. Just one more time, please, God,” she said. “One more time only. Only.”

She doesn’t regret anything that happened with Peters, saying that it was a learning experience — though she did take issue with how the incident was covered by the press. Namely, she says that there were inaccuracies in how many times she was married before.

“Thank God it happened the way it happened, and I’m here and I’m happy,” she said. She went on to explain that she’s been married three times before, though many outlets report that the number is actually five. “I’ve been married three times. People think I’ve been married five times. I don’t know why. I’ve been married three times. I’ve been married to Tommy [Lee], I’ve been married to Bob [stage name: Kid Rock] and to Rick [Salomon.] And that is it. Three marriages. I know that’s a lot, but it’s less than five.”