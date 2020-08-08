Oprah Winfrey Slammed for Calling out ‘white privilege’ Despite Being Rich

Oprah Winfrey has been under attack for raising her voice against ‘white privilege’ as she gets named a ‘ fraud” for being very rich and privileged herself.

Winfrey has been labeled a hypocritical “fraud” “during the release of the latest episode of her AppleTV+ series, The Oprah Conversation, including former NFL star and race activist Emmanuel Acho.

Acho and the 66-year-old media mogul met up for a two-part episode, including a segment inviting non-black viewers to ask tough questions about prejudice (racism) and white privilege.

“Not every white individual has power,” said one visitor. “There’s a lot of poor, common laborers white individuals. However, I believe that when we group all of the white individuals together and we don’t perceive the fact that there is a lot of white individuals that struggle, and it is such a different struggle as you mentioned because that they are not streaming upstream let’s call it . . .”

They proceeded, “I believe that if we’re going to meet up and really attack racism and therefore the inequities that are in this country and are in this world, that it’s important to not group all white individuals.”

Winfrey reacted, “There are white people who are not as powerful because the system white individuals, the class structure/caste system that has been set up. But, they still, regardless of where they are on the rung or ladder of success, they still everything has their whiteness.”

“You still everything has your whiteness. That’s what the term ‘white privilege’ is. It means that whiteness still everything gives you a preferred position or a better place, no matter,” she said.

Following Winfrey’s unsettling remarks, conservatives were quick to make a noise, “And now why is Oprah, perhaps the richest Black woman within the world, trying to disgrace white individuals privileged? Miss Winfrey, you are the representation of WHITE PRIVILEGE!” said Irene Armendariz-Jackson, Republican House Congressional candidate for Texas.

Conservative media head Todd Starnes stated, “I pray for the day that America turns into a nation where somebody like Oprah will be able to become a billionaire.”