Nikki Bella Gives Birth

Nikki Bella has given birth to a baby boy.

The ‘Bella Twins’ star welcomed her first child into the world with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev on Friday (31.07.20).

She wrote on Instagram: “7/31/2020 … Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy. (sic)”

Whilst he wrote in his own post: “7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev … proud of my love @thenikkibella (sic)”

The arrival of Nikki’s baby came just a day before Brie welcomed her second child into the world, with the twins announcing the happy news within hours of one another on their social media accounts.

Brie shared of her own happy news: “It’s a BOY!!! 8-1-2020 … We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!! (sic)”

Meanwhile, Nikki previously admitted she wasn’t going to have children until her 40s but her whole world “changed” when she got pregnant.

Speaking before she gave birth, she said: “I mean, I wasn’t planning on getting pregnant now. I thought when Artem and I got engaged we’d get married a few years down the road, then babies.

“I was thinking maybe early 40s. There was still so much I wanted to do, then it came into my life and, you know, I’m going to adjust and still work on my goals after he comes. Like, my world’s changed. This is the focus.”

Nikki also admitted that she is “getting scared” about having her own baby.

She added: “Honestly, I was looking at Artem last night in bed and I’m like, ‘Artem, in less than three weeks, we are going to be parents. Actually, at this point, it’s like two-and-a-half weeks. We are going to be parents! Are you ready for this? Because I’m getting scared.'”