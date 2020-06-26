Nicole Kidman embraces her natural curly hair in Latest Lockdown Photo

The Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman is isolating in Nashville with husband Keith Urban and their daughters

Nicole Kidman is one of the lucky few who can embrace her natural hair during lockdown while still looking fabulous! The Big Little Lies star took to Instagram this week to share a new photo of herself with curly hair. The Hollywood actress was surrounded by flowers in the post, which she uploaded to mark her birthday on Saturday. Her husband Keith Urban also shared a picture of his wife in a room filled with helium balloons on her special day, which saw Nicole style her curly hair in a chic updo. While Nicole is often seen out with straight hair, in more recent years, she has been trying to cut down on using straighteners as she was concerned about losing her iconic spiral curls.

The Undoing actress admitted that she wanted to achieve what she considered to be the “Aussie beach girl” stereotype. “I really wanted to have that suntanned skin and long blonde hair,” she told Australia’s Who magazine. The mother-of-four also told Refinery 29: “I had that hair. I shouldn’t have abused my hair. I loved that hair. What was I thinking? I’m working on getting that hair again.”

Nicole had a lovely weekend with her family, celebrating not only her birthday but Father’s Day too. The star paid tribute to husband Keith on Sunday, sharing a sweet picture of him embracing their daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine. Father’s Day is a bittersweet day for Nicole, who lost her own dad, Anthony Kidman, in 2014 at the age of 75 after suffering a heart attack.

The Others star also paid tribute to her dad on social media, choosing to share a lovely picture of herself with him, her mum Janelle and sister Antonia. In the caption, the Hollywood star wrote: “The recipient of the love of a truly great father, and the wife of a truly great father. Happy Father’s Day.”

Throughout lockdown, Nicole and Keith have been helping to keep up their family’s spirits, as well as their fans’. Over the past few months, Keith has given virtual concerts from his garage via Instagram so that people can enjoy his music during these uncertain times. The country singer even put on a charity socially distanced concert in a car park for key workers in the area.

The couple’s daughters have also been having fun spending quality time with their parents. Keith spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the beginning of lockdown about their time in isolation and said that they were getting out in their backyard a lot, as well as playing music and playing card games.

“It’s early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it’s been a very vibrant house,” he explained. Nicole also shared a photo of herself reading an Italian book a few weeks ago, revealing that she’s currently learning the language.