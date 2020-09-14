Report: Miley Cyrus “Spiraling” Post Cody Simpson Break Up

Is Miley Cyrus “spiraling” after her split from Cody Simpson? That’s the report from one tabloid this week.

A recent article from In Touch claims Miley Cyrus’ recent behavior has “sparked concern” that the pop star is struggling; not only from her split from Cody Simpson earlier this summer but also still coming to terms with her divorce from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth last year.

“The breakup with Cody hit her hard, almost as hard as her split from Liam,” a source tells the outlet, adding, “She’s started to spiral again and revert to her old, wild ways. There are fears she’s going off the rails.”

“She’s definitely been making the most of being single,” the source continued, though later on in the piece the source insists that being single is apparently bad for the “Midnight Sky” singer. Cyrus, according to a so-called “insider,” was physically starting to show cracks.

When I recently saw her, she looked exhausted, like she hadn’t been to bed or showered. Her hair was a mess, and her makeup was still on from the night before.

Note that the insider makes no mention of where or under what circumstances they saw Cyrus. Since most of California is still self-quarantining due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and since people are more likely to stay indoors due to the wildfires affecting the air quality, it seems unlikely that some random person would get a look at Cyrus in such a state.

Apparently, Cyrus has also been posting scantily clad photos on her Instagram page, which, along with her VMA performance of her new song “Midnight Sky” during which she stripped down to her underwear, was proof for the outlet that she had once again entered a “turbulent period” in her life.

“She says she’s happy to be free again, but I think Cody helped her stay grounded. So did Liam,” the almost certainly phony tipster insisted before concluding, “Despite what she tells friends and says in her songs, I don’t think she’s very good at being single.” Honestly, this piece is not only nonsensical, it’s sexist to boot.

Are we expected to believe that Cyrus enters a downward spiral every time she breaks up with someone? There’s also the fact that the outlet tries to shame Cyrus for posting (gasp) scantily clad photos of herself on her own Instagram account, something Cyrus has done for years, throughout her various relationships.

Clearly it’s not just something the pop star does to get over a breakup, but rather something that she’s been comfortable with and has been part of her identity for a long time.

None of this is evidence that Cyrus is either going “off the rails” or “spiraling” by any means. In fact, the former Hannah Montana star seems to be doing well professionally, having just released new music, performed at the VMA’s, and was a guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast this past week. Maybe the tabloid is feeling a little jealous of Cyrus’ recent successes which is why it published such a blatantly false article about her.

In Touch rarely gets the story right when it comes to Miley Cyrus and her love life. The outlet reported in July that Cyrus and Cody Simpson were engaged, but the couple revealed soon after that they’d broken up.

This same tabloid once reported that Liam Hemsworth was only dating his then-girlfriend Maddison Brown in order to get revenge on Cyrus. That claim was equally false. This outlet simply has no clue what’s really going on with Cyrus’ personal life.