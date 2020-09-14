Meghan’s subtle swipe at British royals

She and Prince Harry have been settled in the US for months, but is Meghan Markle sending a subtle message to her British royal in-laws with her home decor?

On Sunday, charity organisation Smart Works shared footage from a video call between the Duchess of Sussex, 39, and three former clients.

The call marked a year since Smart Works announced the launch of The Smart Set Capsule Collection – a fashion capsule collection orchestrated by Meghan herself to assist unemployed women dress for success in the workplace.

“People can say that so much of Smart Works is about the clothes themselves but it’s really not … all of that stuff is the exterior but it’s what it does for you on the inside that ends up being the best accessory. It’s the confidence, it’s what is built within, that is the piece that you walk out of that room with and walk into the interview with,” Meghan shared on the call.

But fans couldn’t help but notice the very American artwork hanging on the wall in the background.

Meghan and husband Harry, along with their one-year-old son Archie, are currently living in their recently purchased Santa Barbara $14 million mansion.

Sitting in front of a grand stone fireplace with a large pot plant, Meghan chatted eagerly on the video chat, but eagle-eyed fans noticed that there was a rather significant piece of artwork hanging above the fireplace.

The framed artwork features a print of a bear holding the state of California in its paws, with the words “I love you California,” below.

The words refer to California’s official anthem which became the state’s official song in 1987.

The American-born former royal has made no secret of the fact she’s glad to be home and away from British palace life.

In a Q&A chat with feminist icon Gloria Steinem in August, the 86-year-old activist said: “Welcome home, I’m so glad that you’re home.”

Meghan responded by admitting: “Me too, for so many reasons.”

She also shared the same feelings in a video chat with Emily Ramshaw, co-founder of The 19th*, a non-profit newsroom dedicated to educating and empowering women.

“It’s good to be home,” she admitted.

Sources have also revealed that Meghan is embracing California life by undergoing a dramatic makeover.

“She’s definitely had veneers early on in her career and it does look like there’s been a slimming of her nose over time,” celebrity surgeon Dr Dave David said.

“It looks like [Meghan has had] possibly small amounts of Botox around the nose, forehead and around the eyes,” the medical professional added.

“There’s a more defined line on her jawline that could be due to mild filler work. She looks great.”