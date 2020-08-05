Meghan wins High Court bid to protect identities of five friends

The identities of five friends of the Duchess of Sussex who gave an anonymous interview to a US magazine will not be revealed, the High Court has ruled.

Judge Mark Warby said the friends’ identities should be protected “for the time being at least”.

Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers (ANL), which publishes The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline, over the publication of parts of a “private and confidential” handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father in 2018.

The duchess had put in a legal bid for five friends who spoke to People magazine to remain anonymous in reports of court proceedings.

In the article published last year, the friends spoke out about bullying against Meghan.

The duchess says her friends gave the interview without her knowledge, but ANL said she “caused or permitted” the article to be published.

ANL’s legal team had resisted Meghan’s application.

The issue was part of a preliminary hearing and the full trial is not expected until next year.

