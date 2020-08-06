Meghan Markle Disapproved of Kate’s Royal Wedding years Before her Own

Meghan Markle had disapproved of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s massive royal wedding, years before she had her own in 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex had claimed the world’s obsession with Kate and her royal life set a terrible model for young girls who grow up with a wrong thought regarding what they need to search for throughout life.

In 2014, long before Meghan had met Prince Harry or had any association with the royals at all, she had criticized the enormity of the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate.

In her lifestyle blog, The Tig, Meghan had expressed: “Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was about She-Ra, Princess of Power. For those of who did not know the ’80s animation cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength.”

“We’re not discussing Cinderella here. Grown women seem to retain these childhood dreams. Simply look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and perpetual discussion about Princess Kate,” she included.

Little did Meghan know in those days that she herself would also be tangled in a similar royal mess just a couple of years after.