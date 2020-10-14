Meghan Markle details why she steers clear of social media during ‘Fortune’s virtual summit

Meghan Markle has opened up about the reason she decided to distance herself from social media and what went into making such a major life decision.

The Duchess of Sussex took part in Fortune’s ‘Most Powerful Next Gen Summit’ on Tuesday and detailed how she thought of staying away from social media for her own sanity.

“For my own self-preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time,” she shared. “I had a personal account years ago, which I closed down and then we had one through the institution and our office that was in the U.K. that wasn’t managed by us —that was a whole team — and so I think that comes with the territory for the job you have,” she told Fortune’s associate editor, Emma Hinchlife.

“I’ve made a personal choice to not have any account, so I don’t know what’s out there, and many ways that’s helpful for me,” she added. “I have a lot of concerns for people that have become obsessed with it.

And it is so much a part of our daily culture for so many people that it’s an addiction like many others. There are very few things in this world where you call the person who is engaging with it a user.”

She added how she has always embraced her fears and overcame them with conviction.

“It’s not easy. That’s the first place all of us have to start with. Sometimes making the best decision for yourself and your family might not be the most popular one,” Meghan said.

“My faith is greater than my fear,” she added. “It has to be greater than whatever fears are hindering you from taking that step.”

