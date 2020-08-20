Meghan Markle ‘has picked up British accent’ to amusement of staff at new home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were keen to escape the royal lifestyle in Britain when they decided to move to America with baby Archie earlier this year.

But Meghan’s time in the UK seems to have had a lasting impact on her, even though she’s now back in her homeland.

Pals have noticed that the Duchess of Sussex’s vocabulary has changed significantly as a result of her two years over the other side of the pond.

An insider told The Sun : “Meghan was the all-American girl before she met Harry, but since living in the UK she’s adopted certain phrases.

“Her staff think it’s amusing to listen to an American celebrity using Britishisms. She’s often heard saying, ‘Oh dahling,’ to people at home.

“They do have a giggle about it and sometimes they do impressions of her but only in a light-hearted way. It’s funny to them.”

The Sussexes and 15-month-old son Archie moved into their new home in Montecito, California, six weeks ago.

The area is renowned for its celebrity residents, with neighbours including Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore.

The insider said that staff at the home “adore” Harry and were shocked by how down-to-earth he is.

They added: “No doubt he’ll start to pick up Americanisms soon and will be asking staff to take out the trash.”

Meghan and Harry’s Montecito home includes nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a children’s playground and a swimming pool.

But the pair have been slammed for buying the mansion for millions from a man whose ex-wife claims made her life “hell”.

The couple paid £11million for the California home from Russian tycoon and billionaire ex-bank boss, Sergey Grishin.

Mr Grishin, who’s nickname is Scarface Oligarch, has been accused by his former wife Anna Fedoseeva of domestic abuse and violence.

Ms Fedoseeva has slammed the royal couple and questioned why they bought the mansion from him.

Meghan and Harry have been warned they will need to start earning if they want to afford the luxury lifestyle at their new home.

It is reported that the pair paid a £3.8million deposit to City National Bank leaving a £7.4million mortgage over 30 years at £34,750 a month.

That is a staggering £417,000 a year.