Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Went On Double Date With Jessica Mulroney, Ben Before Falling Out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry used to be very close to Jessica Mulroney and her husband, Ben Mulroney.

In fact, Jessica was one of the first people who were informed that Prince Harry and Markle were dating. And since Mulroney and Markle were in Canada in 2016, the latter and Prince Harry, reportedly, met at the former’s house for their private date nights.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot, they traveled to Australia for an official engagement. Despite their busy schedule, the couple was, reportedly, able to go on a double date night with Mulroney’s.

In the book, Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand said that the Sussexes and the Mulroney’s’ headed to private property in the coastal city for their double date night.

While there, the couples, reportedly, enjoyed a five-course meal cooked by a private chef.

“In Sydney to take on engagements and host the fourth Invictus Games, Harry and Meghan managed to sneak out for an evening off with Jessica and Ben Mulroney, the latter of whom was covering the Games for Canada’s CTV network.

A real estate billionaire loaned them his home for an intimate and completely secret evening with a five-course meal prepared for a private chef,” the source said.

But just a few months after their double date night, Markle and Mulroney, reportedly, had a falling out. Mulroney was accused of making racist remarks towards a black social media influencer. After the incident, Mulroney was axed from Good Morning America.

According to sources, Markle was enraged with Mulroney’s statements. After all, she’s an African-American herself. A source told Mail on Sunday that Markle froze Mulroney out after the incident. And since then, the former best friends haven’t talked to each other.

“Meghan can’t really argue to a right to privacy if her friends are speaking out about her. But Jess is worried she’ll make it seem like it was Jess who was acting on her own accord. She’s upset and worried about what Meghan will do next,” the source said.

Mulroney also recently deleted a photo of Markle that she posted on her Instagram account. But contrary to rumors, she didn’t remove the snap because she’s feuding with Markle.

Rather, Mulroney said that she deleted the photo because of the bullying and harassment that she received thereafter.