After Meghan Markle Prince Harry too has stepped to forth to urge Americans to cast their votes in the approaching general election.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first primetime TV appearance on ABC on Tuesday, to commemorate TIME magazine’s annual list of the world’s most influential figures.

“We’re six weeks out from the election, and today is Voter Registration Day,” said Meghan during the TIME100 special.

“Every four years, we’re told, ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime.’ But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard,” she went on to say.

Prince Harry also chimed in to make an appeal for his new homeland, encouraging the public to engage with each other till the November 3 general election.

“As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity. What we consume, what we are exposed to, and what we engage with online, has a real effect on all of us,” he said.

Harry and Meghan made the list for the publication back in 2018 as well and had also been named amongst TIME’s 25 Most Influential People on the Internet.