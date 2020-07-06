Royal Karma: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry EXTREMELY ‘Struggling’ Since LA Move

A relative close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed that the couple is struggling following their move to Los Angeles as they step down as senior members of the royal family. The Duke of Sussex is reportedly feeling “tormented by his fractured family ties,” while the Duchess of Sussex is said to be “struggling to cope.”

The source told The Sunday Mirror that they are facing extreme tension with their new life. “Meghan has gone very quiet. I think she is likely to be feeling extremely low and probably struggling.” On the other hand, Prince Harry has reportedly been feeling “particularly down” since Prince William’s birthday last June 21.

The stress of their new life is also taking a massive toll on the prince, who is missing his close bond with his older brother. “Prince Harry must be tormented by his fractured family ties.” The source further revealed that because of what’s happening, Meghan Markle might have lost her sparkle as she became “more distant” and “introverted” in the past couple of weeks, leaving her family “worried” for her.

News of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry feeling particularly down in their $18 million Los Angeles mansion comes after their legal battle with the Associated Newspapers. The source added, “The legal battle and the increased tension it’s created with the royals due to the information that’s coming out has to be putting a lot of strain on them both.” The Duchess of Sussex has also cut ties with her best friend, Jessica Mulroney, with sources claiming that it has been tough on the former actress.

An insider explained to the Daily Mail that Meghan has been “hit really hard” and is no longer speaking to some of her closest friends. She is also worried and confused, shutting down herself as she no longer knows who to trust. This week, it also emerged that the mom-of-one has named in court papers the five friends who gave People Magazine an interview to defend her and criticize her father.

However, Meghan Markle denied authorizing them to do it. According to court documents, Markle insisted her friends spoke to People Magazine only because they were worried about the Duchess’ well-being. The 38-year-old has also claimed that she had been the subject of defamatory, damaging and distressing articles, while Kensington Palace always refused her to comment.

According to Markle’s legal papers, “As her friends had never seen her in this state before, they were rightly concerned for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the institution and prohibited from defending herself.” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have also officially shut down their Sussex Royal charity.

The couple has filed official paperwork with Companies House to dissolve their royal foundation, as they shift their focus on Travalyst, Prince Harry’s eco-tourism scheme. This news also comes after Queen Elizabeth II’s decision that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not allowed to use the word “royal” in their branding. An insider spoke to Newsweek and revealed that of the couple’s dissolved organization, “This will appear on the online public record in the coming days. The charity formally enters a period of ‘solvent liquidation.'”