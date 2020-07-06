The “problem” with Meghan and Harry’s big ideas

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are known for their charity work and big projects, but a royal expert has revealed that it was a “problem” when they expected their big ideas to be “actioned within days.”

Speaking to Vanity Fair‘s Katie Nicholl, a source revealed: “The problem is she and Harry have a tendency to hatch big projects over dinner and expect them to be actioned within days.”

“Meghan had brilliant ideas, but she was always in a hurry and aides had to sit down and explain that foundations and big projects take thought, time and commitment, they cannot be rushed,” they added.

Meghan’s “‘up and at ’em’ West Coast energy” was first brought to attention in an explosive report by the Daily Mail back in 2018 when she first became a member of the royal family.

“She’s an early riser, up at 5am rain or shine, and it is said palace staff have never experienced anything remotely like Meghan’s formidable work ethic, matched only by the incessant stream of ideas about how to shape her role,” the report read.

What’s more, The Telegraph‘s Camilla Tominey told The New Yorker that palace staff were “less enamoured of the very qualities that made [Meghan] irresistible to the press: her showbiz luster, self-confidence and feminist habits of assertion”.

Others however remarked that they were concerned that Meghan was taking too much on during her time as a royal, especially during her pregnancy with Archie.

It seems that the couple have “learned from the mistakes of the past” and now want to “get the next stage right” now they’re living in Los Angeles.

Harry and Meghan plan to launch their new charitable foundation Archewell and have reportedly signed with the same agency that represents the Obamas and the Clintons as they plan to become high-profile public speakers.

Despite their big next steps, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in “no hurry” to launch their foundation as it is “something they want to do for the rest of their lives.”

In official documents from Duchess Meghan’s court case, Meghan made the explosive claim that she felt “unprotected” by the “institution” of the royal family during her pregnancy with baby Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex said that she suffered “tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health” after so much media attention and that her friends felt “silenced” by Kensington Palace and unable to defend her.

“As her friends had never seen her in this state before, they were rightly concerned for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the Institution, and prohibited from defending herself,” the documents read.