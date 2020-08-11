Meghan and Harry ‘secret interviews’ Confusion Cleared up by Finding Freedom Author

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry did not contribute to their new biography at all, its co-author has confirmed.

Omid Scobie, one of the writers behind a tell-all account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit from senior royal roles, made the claim in a US TV interview yesterday.

He said there is a good deal of “speculation” about whether or not the couple weighed in the book’s content or gave interviews in secret.

However, Mr Scobie strongly denied this is the case – as have Harry and Meghan, through a spokesperson.

Finding Freedom, written by royal experts Mr Scobie and Carolyn Durand, aims to give a new perspective into the Royal exit decision made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Mr Scobie appeared on US TV show Good Morning America yesterday to discuss the book – due to be released tomorrow.

The royal expert said: “I know there’s a lot of speculation about the couple having sort of given secret interviews for the book and having weighed in, but it really couldn’t be further from the truth.”

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess has said in the past: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom.”

Instead, the book said to be based on extensive and unique interviews with people close to the royal couple.

These include friends, staff, and others who have come into contact with the couple.

Mr Scobie also confirmed race was a factor in the couple’s decision to step down as senior royals, with press jabs targeted at Meghan.

Asked if race had played a role, he said of Meghan: “In terms of ticking those boxes that may ruffle feathers within an ancient institution such as that of the monarchy, she had really ticked all of them.”

The author said there is “a level of ignorance” within the royal institution which “perhaps made it very difficult for Meghan.”

He said there was “this chance to have a woman of colour, an American woman of colour in the house of Windsor, representing the Monarchy just as much as her husband,” and suggested historians would look back at this chapter of the Monarchy unfavourably for not having “harnessed” this.

Indeed, Mr Scobie said he had also “had moments” as a royal correspondent who is bi-racial.

The book says it will “reveal unknown details” about Meghan and Harry, “dispelling the many rumours and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond,” according to its Amazon blurb.

One such rumour addressed by Mr Scobie includes an alleged incident The Sun claims to have occurred, in which Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, was brought to tears during dress fitting ahead of Meghan and Harry’s 2018 wedding.

Mr Scobie has said the story “couldn’t be further from the truth,” adding he had spoken with people who were present at the alleged incident who also denied there was any tears.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals on March 31 this year.