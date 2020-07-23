A British aristocrat has claimed Meghan Markle’s “ambition was always to outshine Diana” in a shocking swipe at the Duchess of Sussex.

Outspoken Lady Colin Campbell has shared her divisive opinions on the royals before, but her latest book suggests Meghan tried to outdo Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Known as the ‘People’s Princess’, Diana was beloved by the general public and supported even when she left the royal family in 1996, following her divorce from Prince Charles.

Meghan hasn’t been afforded the same treatment, with critics like Lady Campbell regularly slamming her in the media – as the aristocrat has done again now.

“I believe that if Harry had married anyone else, he would still be a member of the royal family and I believe Meghan’s ambition was always to outshine Diana,” she told New magazine.

“But I think she’s gravely misread the situation. She thought sheer hype would get her into LA, where she could become the great star she always wanted to be.

“But I don’t think it will happen for her. I really think she’ll struggle to fulfil her ambition.”

Since moving to Los Angeles earlier this year, Meghan and Harry have been keeping to themselves, isolating with their son Archie as the coronavirus pandemic swept through the US.

Even now that some states are reopening, the Sussexes have kept a low profile, leaving lockdown only for charity appearances.

Their behaviour seems at odds with Lady Campbell’s claim that Meghan wants to “outshine” her late mother-in-law or seek out Hollywood fame.

Lady Campbell also suggested Harry is “much less intelligent” than Meghan and is “desperate to please her”, which is why he follows his wife’s lead.

The implication is that Meghan was the mastermind behind her and Harry’s royal exit, an idea many critics push despite the duke’s own statements to the contrary.

On multiple occasions Harry has said his and Meghan’s decision to leave was a joint one, even calling it his own choice on several occasions.

“The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly,” he revealed at a charity event in January, just days after announcing his plans to leave the monarchy.

“It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always got it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.”

Lady Campbell’s latest book makes several other claims about the Sussexes and is just the latest in a string of books published in the wake of their royal exit this year.