Why Megan Fox’s rage is being calmly handled by ex Brian Austin Green

Former flames Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green had taken over headlines over their public feud that has been turning bitter with each passing day.

And after the Transforms actor, 34, publicly lashed out at her ex-husband for posting a photo of their son on social media, the 90210 actor’s reaction has finally been revealed.

A report by HollywoodLife cited a source revealing why he took down the photo after Megan’s furious rant.

“It’s important to Brian to stay in a good place with Megan, which is why he took it down. He wants to be in a good place with her. It took them awhile to get there but they are there,” said the insider.

“Megan has always been very strict when it comes to the kids and their privacy. She is not a fan of being photographed, especially her kids. She tries her best to be normal, but she does shield the kids and Brian has always known that about her,” they added.

The grapevine further explained that Megan “avoids paparazzi-heavy places because of this when she’s with her kids. She has always been open with Brian about her feelings on the kids and their privacy. They’ve been working hard to get to a good place when it comes to co-parenting especially, so it just made her mad.”