Megan Fox Spotted for First Time Since Brian Austin Green Split

The 34-year-old actress was spotted in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the first time since news broke of her split from husband Brian Austin Green. The pair had been married for nearly 10 years; Green confirmed their separation on the May 18 episode of his podcast.

On Wednesday, Fox stepped out to grab a coffee and run a few errands. The actress, who shares three sons with Green — Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3 — sported a black T-shirt, casual leopard-print sweatpants and aviator sunglasses. She paired her look with a chic black bag, black slippers and held a face mask in her right hand.

Green, 46, revealed on his podcast that he and Fox, 34, started to grow apart at the end of last year, after she was away shooting a film for five weeks.

“Neither one of us did anything to each other. She’s always been honest with me. I’ve always been honest with her,” he shared. “We’ve had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know, as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star also addressed Fox’s recent outings with Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker. Fox met the rapper while filming their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. She also appeared in his music video for “Bloody Valentine” last week.

“She met this guy, Colson, on set … I’ve never met him,” Green said. “Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point.”

“I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment,” he continued. “I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”

Fox filed for divorce from Green in 2015, but the next May, Fox became pregnant with their third child and confirmed that she and Green had reconciled. In April 2019, Fox officially filed to dismiss her divorce case against Green.