Brian Austin Green Has Finally Come To Terms With Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s Romance?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are painting the town red with their romance these days. This head over heels in love with each other couple makes head turns with their PDA and affection for each other. But, how is Megan’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green doing with this news?

Well, Megan was spotted hanging out with MGK shortly after her split with Brian. She even appeared in his music video for his song Bloody Valentine. And with what we hear, the singer wants to get married to Megan soon. Continue reading further to know what Brian has to say about all this?

According to reports in Hollywood Life, Brian Austin Green is doing ok with his ex Megan Fox moving on with Machine Gun Kelly. According to one source, he has accepted the fact that they are on two different paths in life. “Brian and Megan are definitely cordial. Brian is finally at an OK place with Megan moving on,” an insider revealed to the portal.

“He’s doing his own thing and has finally realized that they are two very different people,” the source continued. “Brian is very relaxed about things, and Megan likes things done a certain way. She’s more reserved, and he’s very outgoing and talkative. They each love and support their family but are on different paths in life now.”

Soon after Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s split, she wasn’t shy about her new romance with Machine Gun Kelly and started sharing various pics and videos of their moments together on social media. They also openly talked about their feelings for one another online and in interviews.

Brian and Megan are on friendly terms as they co-parent their three kids, Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3, and it turns out the gorgeous gal is also ready to welcome MGK in their kids’ lives as well. “It happened within recent months, and it went really great,” a previous source told the portal about MGK meeting Megan’s brood. Megan also reportedly met his 11-year-old daughter Casie.