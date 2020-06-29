Megan Fox Looks Effortlessly Chic During Date Night With Machine Gun Kelly

On Saturday, the two were spotted holding hands and enjoying a romantic date night in Malibu, Calif. With stay-at-home orders becoming less strict in Los Angeles county, it appears the dynamic duo decided to dine-in at the celebrity hot spot Nobu.

For their night out, Megan dressed up in an effortlessly chic outfit and opted for an all-black vibe. The actress slipped into a bralette that she wore underneath her fitted blazer. She also donned skintight, patent leather pants that she paired with strappy sandal heels. Her accessories included a gold necklace and charcoal-colored clutch.

Along with her stylish ensemble, Megan’s beauty was just as swoon-worthy. The Jennifer’s Body star rocked sexy loose waves with a middle part and soft-glam makeup. All in all, it was a head-turning lewk!

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, also looked dapper for their date night.

He donned an eye-catching red button-down that he wore over a black muscle tee. The 30-year-old rapper seemingly matched Megan, as he wore leather pants with his combat boots.

As of late, the two have been spending a lot of time together and aren’t shying away from paparazzi during their outings. Just a month ago, the actress and Brian Austin Green officially split after 10 years of marriage.

While the Transformers star has appeared to move on, Brian seems to be having a harder time with the breakup.

“He wants to give Megan space and is hopeful they will find their way back to one another,” a source told E! News earlier this month. “It’s been hard to see her get back out in the dating world but he is trying to fill his time with his kids and friends.”

“He’s not over Megan by any means,” the source added. “He is just trying to take his mind off things.”

In recent weeks, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have been spotted hanging out. The two first met on the set of movie they’re both co-starring in. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, production was forced to stop. Despite the film being put on hold, a separate source revealed they’ve gotten closer since.

“They’ve been hanging out a lot since their movie was shut down,” the insider recently shared. “The down time has been good for them… They are intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun.”

“It’s new and exciting for Megan,” the insider added. “She has only been with Brian for many years and this is very different. She’s into it.”

At this time, the actress and rapper have yet to publicly address the romance rumors.