Lena Dunham Would Like To Explain That ‘Awkward’ Brad Pitt Kissing Photo

Lena Dunham would like to clear the air on her relationship with Brad Pitt, thank you very much.

The actor and writer shared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Bravo Monday night that she and the Oscar-winning actor get along just fine, contrary to whatever photographic evidence you might’ve seen.

The two, who co-starred in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” took what she called an “awkward” red carpet picture together at the U.K. premiere of their film last July ― an image she told Cohen doesn’t represent their relationship at all.

“I don’t know if you remember, there was a sort of awkward photo taken of the two of us,” Dunham said. “Well, the way the internet read it was I had somehow physically accosted him, causing him a great deal of stress.

“I would never force a kiss on Brad Pitt. I respect him far too much as an artist and a friend. Later that night, because he knew I felt nervous, he took me into a room and we secretly ate pizza and I told him I like his ring and he gave it to me.”

The ring apparently has some sort of power, as Dunham said that every time she wears it, “something amazing happens.”

Dunham added that Pitt is “a truly kind person who can read the room” and who made her “feel pretty cool.” They even shared a special moment during the filming of “Once Upon a Time,” for which Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award.

“When I showed up to set, I didn’t have some major megastar part, I was in a really great ensemble of girls so, I didn’t expect… I expected, you know, a friendly hello from Brad,” she said. “And I think what happened was the best thing that’s maybe ever happened to me.”

“He was doing a scene where he was parking a car and he’s supposed to get out and look around and he looked around and saw me at the edge of frame and came over and picked me up and spun me around,” Dunham continued. “And it was like in one of those movies where the nerd shows up at the prom and the hottest guy at school is like, ‘Would you care to dance?’”

Dunham played a particularly forbidding member of the Charles Manson family in the movie.

The two stayed in touch after filming; Pitt even attended her birthday party last year:

Perhaps Pitt could make a cameo in a “Girls” movie one day, as Dunham told Cohen she would be open to making one if the timing proves right.

“I just want to make sure that enough time has passed that we really have something to say,” she said.