Kylie and Kendall Jenner Cosmetics have Finally been Revealed

After much anticipation, Kylie Cosmetics is officially launching a Kendall x Kylie collection.

On Instagram, Kendall Jenner posted a video capturing the look and feel of the new cosmetics from the sister duo. “Finally! KENDALL X KYLIE @kyliecosmetics collaboration launching 6.26,” she captioned the clip.

On Friday, the full range of beauty items will be available to buy and includes an eyeshadow palette, lip gloss, blush, bronzer and several other never-seen-before makeup picks.

“We have been dreaming this up for quite some time so I hope you guys love it,” Kylie Jenner wrote in a post announcing the Kendall x Kylie line.

One of the most standout products is the Kendall x Kylie Collection Eyeshadow Palette. It includes 15 highly pigmented shades that come in a creamy textures along with a variety of different finishes.

Another standout is the High Gloss that’s infused with shea butter for a hydrating shine. It comes in a neutral-toned sheer berry shade called “Can I Borrow That?”, and features a photo of Kendall Jenner on the packaging.

Kendall Jenner also said in a post that a portion of all sales from the collection will be donated to an organization that protects and defends the rights and voices of Black transgender people.

This isn’t the first time the Jenner sisters have collaborated, and it’s fair to say it probably won’t be the last.

They also have an apparel company together that recently posted a statement standing in solidarity with the Black community. “The brand is choosing to immediately donate towards @blklivesmatter as well as working with our retail partners to find ways to give back not only right now, but for each season moving forward,” the company said.

The statement concluded with, “As allies, the time is now to work together to better our future. We can do better, we will do better.”