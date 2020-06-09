Kylie Jenner spotted partying with Kendall Jenner’s pal Fai Khadra

Kylie Jenner reportedly partied all night long  with  Kendall Jenner’s friend Fai Khadraa   on Sunday as lockdown begins to ease in California.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star and the Palestinian model both wore all-black ensembles and no face masks as they entered the club. Earlier in the day, the pair reportedly dined at Nobu and were photographed driving in a sportscar together.

The make-up mogul, 22, hit the private dancefloor with her male companion at celeb hot spot Bootsy Bellows in Los Angeles.

Coronavirus forced Bootsy Bellows to close its doors but it’s said the V.I.P club opened just for the partying duo.

Clad in a crop top and fitted trousers, the cosmetics mastermind made the most of her hourglass figure. The style icon added inches to her petite height with killer heels.

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden become man and wife

Alex R.

Selena Gomez: ‘I am Done With Justin Bieber’

Alex Jane

British Actor Bob Hoskins Dead at Age 71

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign