Kylie Jenner and Forbes: Inside their Spat over her Billionaire Status

Kylie Jenner is hitting back against a Forbes report that her family exaggerated the success of Kylie Cosmetics for years.

In an article published Friday, Forbes stated that after unearthing new information about Jenner’s cosmetics business, they cannot call her a billionaire.

In 2018, Forbes reported in a cover story that the beauty mogul, now 22 years old, was on her way to becoming the youngest self-made billionaire ever. She reportedly achieved that status in 2019.

“What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site.. All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period,” Jenner tweeted Friday.

Jenner sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to beauty giant Coty in January, in a deal that valued her company at $1.2 billion, seemingly proving her billionaire status. But according to Forbes, the deal’s fine print — released in filings by Coty over the last six months — reveals that Jenner’s business is “significantly smaller, and less profitable” than, the magazine says, the family has led the cosmetics industry and media outlets to believe.

Forbes now puts Jenner’s net worth at just under $900 million.

In response to the claim about forged tax returns, which Forbes admits they “can’t prove,” Jenner tweeted, “‘Even creating tax returns that were likely forged’ that’s your proof? So you just THOUGHT they were forged? Like actually what am I reading.”

“I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money I have,” she added.