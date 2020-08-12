Kris Jenner ‘wants to support’ Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

During a sweet message on social media website Twitter, Kanye West wrote: “My mother-in-law makes the best music playlist.”

Half a month back, the US rapper had been in the eye of a storm after he slammed spouse Kim Kardashian as well as his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, in the midst of his controversial period or outburst of extreme activity on Twitter.

He claimed that they attempted to “lock” him up on the account of his passionate first presidential campaign rally.

Kriss [sic] don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Y’all tried to lock me up,” he tweeted on July 20.

The next day, he called her “Kris Jong-Un” and confess that he had been trying to get a divorce from Kim Kardashian for quite along.

Meanwhile, an insider disclosed to Us Weekly, that his mother-in-law Kriss Jenner “wants to help” both Kim and West through their conjugal woes. “Kris has had an extraordinary relationship with Kanye,” the source included at that point.

The remaining Kardashian-Jenner group felt that Kanye West had sabotaged a line to revelation the family secret into the public which is associated with him and his wife. “Kim feels helpless now,” a different source clarified.