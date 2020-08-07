Kim Kardashian and Kanye West BAN this topic during their ‘make or break’ Family Vacay

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are vacationing hoping to mend their relationship. A source has revealed that the couple has chosen to keep a certain topic off the table.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently spending some time together, with their children in tow. The couple, who has hit a rough patch in their relationship, headed off on a family vacation after the rapper experienced a public meltdown followed by a Twitter rant where he spoke about the divorce. Following the public drama, Kim and Kanye jetted to the Caribbean where the two are working on their relationship. While the couple is keeping their vacation a private affair, it has now been revealed that the duo has banned a topic from discussion during the trip.

As per a TMZ report, Kim and Kanye have kept politics off the table. The rapper and the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star have refrained from discussing Kanye’s presidential campaign as well. While the campaign discussions have been left at the door, it is believed that Kanye is still holding on to the decision to run for president despite Kim’s disapproval.

The new updates come after it was reported that Kim and Kanye brought the pastor who married them, Rich Wilkerson Jr, on the vacation with them hoping to reconnect and rework their relationship. A source told The Sun, “Kim and Kanye’s trip isn’t a romantic holiday. It’s more of a chance for them to reconnect away from the chaos of Wyoming, the hangers on who surround Kanye and the audience of their entourage.”

The couple decided to leave Kim’s mother Kris Jenner out of the vacation for Kim felt it would pressurize Kanye. “Kim wanted to bring her mum but didn’t want Kanye to feel like he was being pressured. She’s planning to fly Rich Wilkerson Jnr, their pastor who married them, out with his wife – or if Kanye is resistant, to video call him. He’s someone Kanye trusts,” the insider said. “Kim is hoping an intervention will help Kanye,” the grapevine added.