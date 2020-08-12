Kim Kardashian deletes Shower pic with Kylie Jenner after Piers Morgan Mocks it

Piers Morgan retweeted a birthday tribute from Kim Kardashian to her sister Kylie Jenner while branding the sexy shower scene ‘weird’ and leading to intense trolling

Kim Kardashian posted a number of throwback photos on social media to celebrate her sister Kylie Jenner’s 23rd birthday.

While there seems nothing unusual with the actions of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, there was one pic that raised an eyebrow or two.

The 39-year-old shared a pic from a ‘sexy’ shower scene in which the pair are wearing clothes that are being soaked to see-through as they pose provacatively.

The photo seemed to go somewhat under the radar, for a post by a Kardashian sister anyway, until Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan decided to share it and add his own thoughts on what the photo meant.

This led to a number of people hitting out at Kim online and now the photo has been removed from her social media feed.

The reality star had originally shared the wet t-shirt pics with the caption: “Happy birthday @KylieJenner.”

Piers, who is taking a break from GMB at the moment, shared it with his followers and added the biting comment: “So weird.”

This was then retweeted 2.5k times before the photo disappeared with many of Piers followers adding a cutting riposte to what they have seen.

One commented: “Nothing says happy birthday like a nude photo with my sister..”

Another added: “Only a narcissist chooses a photo like this for a birthday message to someone else.”

Not everyone agreed though and one remarked that they would do the same if paid the right amount.

They commented: “What’s weird? Me and my sister are super close and if somebody paid me thousands and thousands to do shoots like this I wouldn’t hesitate.”

Piers has claimed that he has got the attention of the KUWTK star and reckons she must read his columns because she sent him a big bunch of flowers in response to one of his more recent efforts.

He believes that his thoughts on Kanye West’s mental health had prompted Kim to go public with her fears about her husband having a bipolar episode after a couple of scathing Twitter rants aimed at Kim and her mum, Kris Jenner.

He responded to one follower who claimed that Kim doesn’t read a word he writes about her by commenting: “…It’s good that Kim’s finally decided to speak out about Kanye’s mental illness. (Perhaps my column made her do it?)…”

He backed this up by adding: “The biggest display of flowers I’ve ever received in my life came from @KimKardashian – thanking me for what I once wrote about her in a column. She reads them.”

Maybe Piers’ holiday vibe is going to his head as he claims to be influencing the social media influencer.