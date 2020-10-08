Kim Kardashian breaks down while talking about Kanye West on David Letterman show

Kim Kardashian is all set to make an appearance on David Letterman’s Neflix show  My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 3.

The trailer of the show, that dropped on Wednesday, shows a teary-eyed Kim breaking down hysterically while talking to Letterman.

The makeup mogul can be seen beginning to chat about a somber topic down with the former Late Show With David Letterman host.

“No, no, no, no, are you alright?” Letterman asks as Kim starts to cry.

She replies, “I don’t know why I’m crying. I’ve talked about this before,” but does not share why she has broken down on tape.

The rest of the trailer also features eminent stars like Robert Downey Jr,  Lizzo and Dave Chappelle.

