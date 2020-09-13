Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Marriage In Awkward Spot Amid Conflicting Reports?

Reports have it that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage is in an awkward state as on date. West did not have too much positive news between a controversial bid for the country’s presidential run and his public rants on Twitter.

When the situation is too dramatic, there is hardly any surprise that the people and media are discussing the state of this celeb couple’s marriage. A tabloid came up with a sensational story with an equally fierce headline where it hints that Kardashian has given a divorce deadline to her husband.

An anonymous snitch insists that the couple’s relationship is incredibly tense at the moment. The source added that the 39-year-old wants the rapper to prove that he cares adequately for his wife and children to work on his mental state.

The tipster further said that the beauty mogul wants her husband to put their relationship back to normal. The demand was, reportedly, raised after the couple went on their “make-or-break” getaway.

The unnamed source concludes by saying that West has been given a time limit until Oct. 21, which is also his birthday to agree to his wife’s conditions. It seems she wants her husband to get proper medical treatment for the bipolar disorder problem he is ailing from.

It was reported that Kardashian also wants the hip hop star to declare a truce with her mother and find out a solution to come out of the presidential election. The insider feels the musician does not have much time in his hand to fulfill his wife’s ultimatums.

Another tabloid took a few pictures from Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account and published a fabricated story. The report indicates that the reality TV icon changed her mind after almost deciding to come out of her marriage.

An unnamed tipster says the beauty mogul was being silent about the entire issue. However, she opened up recently and explained to her pals that she had a change of mind just for the sake of their children.

Their sudden vacation was, reportedly, a big success and so Kanye West and his wife took a decision to go to Colorado and Miami soon afterward. The common feature between these two reports is they give too much importance to the versions of unnamed insiders.

Without the quotes, both these reports are just certain speculations made about certain common scenarios, Gossip Cop reports. West, for instance, is known to be an accessible person and even Kardashian does not shirk away from sharing the big news.

For instance, it was declared on Sept 8. 2020 that the family feels Keeping Up with the Kardashians should come to an end. The mom-of-four was quick enough to confirm the news of the show’s end on Instagram, The Sun reports. So, if Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make any big decision regarding their marriage, they would not shy away from sharing it with the world.