Is Khloe Kardashian Pregnant With Baby No. 2 With NBA Star Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian is making headlines every now and then. Lately, her pregnancy rumours are doing the rounds on social media that she is expecting baby no.2 with NBA star Tristan Thompson. She already shares a 2-year-old daughter named True with Tristan Thompson.

Tristan and Khloe were spotted together recently and the 36-year-old wearing baggy clothes added more fuel to the rumours.

Khloe Kardashian kept it casual and wore a black oversized Balenciaga shirt with black leggings. She paired it with a white face mask and carried a yellow handbag. On the other hand, Tristan Thompson wore a white tee and paired it with grey shorts and sneakers.

Amid the pandemic, Khloe and Thompson have been spending time together along with their daughter, True. Problems began back in 2018 when the NBA star cheated with Kylie Jenner’s ex BFF Jordyn Woods, while Kardashian was already pregnant with his baby.

Recently, Woods acknowledged the Tristan cheating scandal in an interview with Hillsong Channel’s Natalie Manuel Lee and revealed that she was in a dark place after all this happened.

“I remember just sitting in a very dark place. I had my family to talk to, I had you to talk to, but I just felt like I had no one. You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you’ve grown up doing and take it all away from someone. I didn’t even know how to feel.”

She further added, “Looking at the situation, ‘Okay what did I do, what role did I play in this, how was I responsible, how can I be held accountable, how can I take responsibility for what happened?”

Everything said and done, Khloe Kardashian is in a happy place with Tristan Thompson and can’t wait to address to pregnancy rumours yet again.