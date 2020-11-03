Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Her Revenge Body In SAVAGE Reply When Asked If She’s Pregnant With Tristan Thompson’s Baby!

Another day and another Kardijenner news! Well, these ladies absolutely know their game well and always manage to grab eyeballs. Recently, some fans speculated that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant and she is trying to hide it just like her sister Kylie Jenner did.

But is Khloe really pregnant? Well, the diva shut these questions once and for all with her tweet. Continue reading further to know what her savage reply was?

One fan recently took to Twitter and tweeted, “Idc I’m still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple of months that she’s pregnant.” This tweet came out on November 2. But, Khloe Kardashian was quick to shut down the secret pregnancy speculation.

Check out the fan tweet below:

Idc I’m still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she’s pregnant — selena 🦋 | BLM (@_selenaaap) November 2, 2020

Khloe Kardashian’s savage reply came after this fans speculation. She said, “Well my abs say otherwise babe.”

Check out her tweet below:

Well my abs say otherwise babe — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 2, 2020

However, the fan clarified that she was not commenting on the Good American co-founder’s body! “Girl I’ve always admired you, and I think you look amazing. I was just hoping you and I would be pregnant at the same time this / into next year,” the fan explained.

Check out her tweet below:

Girl I’ve always admired you and I think you look amazing. I was just hoping you and I would be pregnant at the same time this / into next year 💕 — selena 🦋 | BLM (@_selenaaap) November 2, 2020

However, as per reports in Hollywood Life, “Khloe would keep it very quiet if she were to be pregnant,” which a source close to the family told the portal. Although Khloe Kardashian is not pregnant now, but the insider told the portal, that she would like to have another baby sooner rather than later.

Fans even thought Kris Jenner hinted at the possibility of Khloe and Tristan welcoming more children during her September 24 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show! When Ellen DeGeneres asked if the momager is expecting more grandchildren — and noted that “Khloe and Tristan are hanging out a lot” — Kris mysteriously replied, “You never know around here.

Like I said, I never count anybody out for the count. You never know what’s going to happen. I guess that’s why we’ve been around for all these seasons [of KUWTK].”