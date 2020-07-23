Kelly Clarkson Speaks Out About ‘Overwhelming’ Year Amid Divorce Battle

Kelly Clarkson is addressing her “overwhelming” year, speaking out about the challenges she’s faced amid her divorce battle with Brandon Blackstock. The 38-year-old talk show host filed for divorce from the music manager in June after seven years of marriage. Blackstock, who is Reba McEntire’s stepson, recently responded to the divorce documents and while the two agree mainly on everything, including joint custody of their two kids, it doesn’t make life any easier especially with the added stress of Coronavirus.

Taking to her social media after Brandon Blackstock’s response, Kelly Clarkson addressed her fans while talking about the “challenging” year that feels like never-ending Groundhog Day.

Shout out 2 every single guest I’ve had while taping my show this summer.This year has been challenging, overwhelming &sometimes it feels like hope is lost BUT I have had the honor of meeting some incredible humans doing amazing things &keeping hope alive &I want 2 say THANK U😊 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 22, 2020

“Shout out 2 every single guest I’ve had while taping my show this summer,” the “Kelly Clarkson Show” host began her post. Admitting that “this year has been challenging, overwhelming &sometimes it feels like hope is lost,” the county star described how she turned lemons into lemonade while focusing on the positives.

Despite the stresses that Kelly Clarkson has faced this year, the “Voice” judge reminded herself that it hasn’t all been negative.

“I have had the honor of meeting some incredible humans doing amazing things &keeping hope alive,” she told her followers. Ending her message, Kelly Clarkson showed appreciation by writing, “I want 2 say THANK YOU.”

As The Blast reported, Kelly Clarkson pulled the plug on her marriage by filing for divorce two months ago. Citing “irreconcilable differences” at the time of filing, sources told us the decision to divorce was “amicable.”