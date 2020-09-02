Katy Perry’s SHOCKING Revelation About Her Marriage With Ex-Husband Russell Brand: “It Was Just Like A Tornado”

Katy Perry is on cloud 9 these days after welcoming her little bundle of Joy. The singer recently delivered her baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom with Orlando Bloom. She is also making headlines for her highly awaited album Smile which released a few days back.

Apart from all this, The Roar singer has grabbed eyeballs yet again. Katy spoke about her ex-husband Russell Brand and their wedding. The couple got married in 2010 and eventually separated in 2011. Read on to know what she had to say about her broken marriage.

Katy Perry has opened up about her past relationship almost after nine years. In an interview with ’60 Minutes Australia’, she compared the relationship to a ‘tornado’.

Describing her relationship as “first breaking of my idealistic mind,” the singer said, “I was having great success at 23, 24 and 25 and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating. It was just like a tornado; it was everything happening at once.”

Perry added that she has “always resonated with friction and resistance and challenges,” and said that she knows that about herself.

Long back in 2013, the Smile singer had revealed that it was Brand who decided to end their marriage. She revealed that he just sent Katy a text message informing her that he planned to file for divorce.

At the time, Katy Perry told the outlet, “He’s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him. Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.”

During her chat with ’60 Minutes Australia`, Perry also opened up about her current relationship with fiance and actor Orlando Bloom, calling it, “a healthy frictional, very open, very communicative, nothing is swept under the mat type of relationship.”

“It’s like, we should probably walk into the other room to discuss something where we disagree because we’ll just do it in public. But I think if we can get to the ends of our lives together, we’ll be each other’s greatest teachers,” Katy added.