Katy Perry reveals she considered suicide after splitting from Orlando Bloom

Famous Singer Katy Perry has confessed that she hit an ultimate low and thought of suicide following her split with famous Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom in 2017.

The Pregnant female singer has disclosed that she suffered a breakdown when her record slumped and for the time being, she ended her romance with the ‘Brit’ actor.

The pop singer, 35, who is expecting her first kid with Orlando, 43, was reported to have said: “I had given so much out, and it truly broke me half. I had parted ways with my boyfriend, who is presently my baby daddy-to-be”

The US singer expressed that her faith and a sense of thankfulness eventually helped to into a good place, after years of psychological – mental health battles

Katy before long revived her romance with British actor Orlando and therefore the pair are expecting their first kid later this year, with Katy revealing the news during a music video.

In a heart-rending confession, the hitmaker revealed that had it not been for gratitude, she would have “jumped”