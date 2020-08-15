Katy Perry may be Pregnant but she Totally nailed this TikTok Dance

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Watch the video that’s currently breaking the internet

Internationally-acclaimed pop star Katy Perry hasn’t had the easiest pregnancy. Aside from the small matter of the global pandemic, she’s been struggling with swollen feet and food cravings (fruit, pickles and all spicy foods, FYI).

Fiance Orlando Bloom is seemingly always on hand to support his pregnant wife-to-be and provide light entertainment. Take this week, for example, when he involved the California Girls singer in a TikTok challenge.

In the video, you hear him ask Perry “Yo honey, what day is it?”. In the most recent dance trend to go viral on the platform, you’re asked the question while sat in the passenger seat of a car. Once the car has stopped and you’re out, the challenge involves busting your best moves to Push The Feeling On by Nightcrawlers.

Perry appears to be pretending to nap before Bloom challenges her. She’s got a face mask on, as they’re not in their house, and a hand resting on her baby bump.

When the Lord of the Rings star asks her what day is it, Katy shimmies out of the car before lifting her hoodie up to get the bump involved in her dance-off.

It’s all fun and games until Perry clutches her stomach and pretends to be going into labor. At that point, Bloom, who can be heard laughing in the background for the entirety of the video, stops recording. But we have it on good authority that the singer was just messing around. She sure got us…

Shout out to all mums-to-be (or any mums, for that matter) managing to juggle pregnancy (or kids) and the COVID-19 crisis. We’re sure it’s far from easy, but you’re doing an amazing job.

Wishing Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom all the best for a healthy birth. They should get to meet their little one any day now.