Katie Holmes Enrolling In Medical School?

Katie Holmes is not looking to enroll in medical school despite what a tabloid recently claimed. Here’s what the tabloid alleged. “Paging Dr. Holmes?” According to New Idea Katie Holmes told “pals” that she was making her childhood dreams of becoming a doctor a reality.

The outlet claims the actress applied to one of the country’s most prestigious colleges, Columbia University, to study medicine. Holmes was accepted by Columbia University before becoming an actress but decided to forgo it and focus on her iconic role as Joey Potter on Dawson’s Creek.

“Katie battled with her father, Martin, when she wanted to delay med school and give acting a try,” a supposed insider tells New Idea. The seemingly phony tipster continued, “It was a huge gamble and it did pay off. But she’s not forgotten her dream of helping people and the virus situation has only spurred her on more.”

The sketchy insider concludes by adding, “Plus, she knows her dad will be even more proud of her than he already is.”Sometimes parents do want their children to pursue a different career. But in this case, that’s not what’s happening.

Katie Holmes isn’t becoming a doctor and she’s certainly not doing it to please her father. When Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for Holmes if the story was accurate, the reply was “a big no.” Which isn’t surprising, since New Idea has been exposed by us in the past for its incorrect reporting on the actress.

In May of last year, New Idea was debunked by Gossip Cop for claiming Katie Holmes was pregnant with Jamie Foxx’s baby. The tabloid insinuated that Holmes was expecting a child with her then-current boyfriend at the Met Gala at the time.

A supposed insider told the outlet, “Katie told close family and friends she’s three months pregnant, hence why they decided to go public with their relationship at the Met Gala to celebrate and show the world they’re in love.” The couple broke up shortly after the story was printed.

Following that, we busted the unreliable magazine for alleging Holmes was moving to Australia permanently. It was yet another false story about the actress.

Holmes was visiting Australia to help raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House, but the publication used the trip to invent the phony narrative that Holmes was relocating there, for some reason. We checked in with Holmes’ spokesperson who found the story just as ridiculous as we did.