The One Thing you didn’t Notice about Kate Middleton’s Lockdown Wardrobe

The Duchess of Cambridge has been wowing royal fans with her lockdown wardrobe and has nailed her Zoom call outfits. While Kate has showcased some new looks from the high street, one detail you might not have noticed is that the Duchess is rewearing a lot of her outfits from her early royal days. At HELLO! we’ve been delighted by the return of some Kate’s favourite pieces from five to nine years ago when she first joined the royal family.

The Duchess brought back what appeared to be her emerald green Diane von Furstenberg Maja dress for her joint video call with the Duchess of Cornwall to mark Children’s Hospice Week on 22 June.

The bold frock was first worn back in 2011 on Prince William and Kate’s visit to Los Angeles, shortly after their wedding. It’s only been seen another time since then, for Mike and Zara Tindall’s pre-wedding party in July 2011, after the couple had returned from their first major royal tour.

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Meghan Markle Reportedly Shouted at a Member of Kate Middleton’s Staff

Sophia

Tribute to John Forsythe by Collins, Jackson and Locklear

Alex R.

Teen Mom Amber: Finally Released From Prison After 17 Months

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign