The One Thing you didn’t Notice about Kate Middleton’s Lockdown Wardrobe

The Duchess of Cambridge has been wowing royal fans with her lockdown wardrobe and has nailed her Zoom call outfits. While Kate has showcased some new looks from the high street, one detail you might not have noticed is that the Duchess is rewearing a lot of her outfits from her early royal days. At HELLO! we’ve been delighted by the return of some Kate’s favourite pieces from five to nine years ago when she first joined the royal family.

The Duchess brought back what appeared to be her emerald green Diane von Furstenberg Maja dress for her joint video call with the Duchess of Cornwall to mark Children’s Hospice Week on 22 June.

The bold frock was first worn back in 2011 on Prince William and Kate’s visit to Los Angeles, shortly after their wedding. It’s only been seen another time since then, for Mike and Zara Tindall’s pre-wedding party in July 2011, after the couple had returned from their first major royal tour.