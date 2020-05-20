Kate Middleton Pregnant? Are Kate and Prince William Expecting Fourth child?

KATE, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William are currently squared away in Kensington Palace as they join the rest of the country in coronavirus self-isolation. Are Kate and Prince William expecting a fourth child?

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William have retreated from public duties alongside the rest of the Royal Family during the coronavirus pandemic, choosing to sit out COVID-19 at their Norfolk home of Anmer Hall. Their lack of public appearances has not quelled pregnancy rumours, however, as they continue to swirl in their absence. Kate Middleton and Prince William have three young children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

Each new member of their family has taken their place in the British line of succession behind the Duke of Cambridge, and much of the country hopes the couple will one day welcome another heir to the throne. However, clues the Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant have been few and far between as the couple cancel their public engagements. The latest clues alluding to the Duchess of Cambridge’s pregnancy status come from her recent trip to Ireland.

The Duke and Duchess visited Dublin for a brief royal tour in early March, spending three days at the Irish capital. There, they visited the Guinness factory, where they both enjoyed a pint of the iconic black beer. The Duchess also partook, suggesting she is not pregnant as health officials warn expectant women should not drink alcohol.

Royal experts have been unable to produce any other clues alluding to the Duchess’ status, as she has confined herself to Kensington Palace with the rest of her family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kate and William have carried on their royal duties remotely with the rest of the Royal Family, aside from a meeting with frontline NHS staff late last month. The lack of clues has not deterred bookmakers, however, who continue to speculate about incoming royal babies. They currently list William and Kate as the expectant couple behind Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry.

Betmakers with Coral have said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the most likely royals to welcome another child in 2020. They have assigned them 1-3 odds they will welcome a second child, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on odds of 9-4 to welcome a fourth. Coral spokesman Harry Aitkenhead said the York sisters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, are “much less likely” to welcome their first children in 2020.

He said: “If there is going to be another Royal baby coming soon we think that Harry and Meghan are the hot favourites to have it, odds on at 1-3 to announce they’re expecting by the end of the year.” “We aren’t ruling out a fourth child for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge either, whilst Beatrice and Eugenie seem much less likely to announce a pregnancy by the end of this year.”

Coral has given Princess Eugenie, who married Jack Brooksbank in 2018, odds of 12-1 of announcing her first child this year. She is behind Princess Beatrice, who is on odds of 8-1 although she is yet to marry her fiancee Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

They will tie the knot in a private ceremony on May 28 this year.