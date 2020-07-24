Kanye West threatens to spill Kim Kardashian’s family secrets

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kanye West, who suffers ‘bipolar disorder, is allegedly threatening to spill Kardashian family record secrets information during a Twitter “Livestream” if his better half Kim attempts to stage an intervention following his public meltdown.

Kanye has so far refused his family to look for medical help and is rather ‘holed up’ in a protected bunker on his Wyoming farm.

Kanye declared on July 4 that he was also entering 2020 presidential election race, however, there is confusion about whether he’s still moving forward or not.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

“Kanye is extremely unwell and everybody’s worried for him,” a tabloid, referring to the source, reported.

According to the report, “He’s acting very neurotic and seem convinced Kim and Kim’s mom Kris Jenner is ‘out to get him’

He was reported to possess said: ‘If the Kardashian family tries and stages a conciliation, he will Livestream it on Twitter and ‘show the world reality.

The rapper has cautioned Kim that he knows the family ‘secrets’ and will put them all out there: ‘There is a lot that is not on the reality show – fights, secret celebrity hook-ups, surgery, financial deals, and rows inside the family.’

