Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne ‘Hot New Couple?’

Are Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne a “hot new couple?” One tabloid this week seems to believe so. This week’s issue of Heat contains new allegations about the nature of supermodels Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber’s relationship. The outlet suggests that Delevingne and Gerber “set tongues wagging that they’re more than BFFs” after the two were spotted together at a Black Lives Matter rally in LA.

The two models had been photographed holding hands and cuddling together while attending the rally, which supposedly sent “speculation soaring that their friendship had blossomed into romance.” The shady publication also noted that Gerber and Delevingne obviously weren’t social distancing from one another.

It’s a bit nitpicky for us to point this out, but it’s important to clarify that the two were at a crowded, public rally that hundreds attended. Yes, they weren’t social distancing from each other, or anyone else. It’s rather difficult to keep six feet of distance under those circumstances.

Nitpicking aside, the tabloid then notes that this so-called “PDA” comes just four months after Gerber “shacked up” with Delevingne, her then-girlfriend Ashley Benson, and their mutual friend Margaret Qualley in the Suicide Squad actress’ LA home during the first part of lockdown.

After Benson and Delevingne split up, Gerber was one of the friends Delevingne spent time with. Qualley and her sister, Rainey, were also among the group of friends Delevingne surrounded herself with in the days following her break up.

The outlet slyly insists that Gerber and Delevingne looked “happy to be back in each other’s company.” Clearly, the outlet doesn’t trust its reporting as much as it should (especially because it took its time to publish this bogus report), since it acknowledges that Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber “might just be very good friends.”

Gossip Cop looked at this story with suspicion from the very beginning. We’ve come across a surprising number of stories concerning Delevingne being romantically involved with any woman that crosses her path, so we were doubly dubious about this particular tall tale.

We reached out to Gerber’s rep, who informs us, “There is no truth to that whatsoever.” We’ll take a definite no from someone authorized to speak for Gerber, than baseless speculation from a problematic tabloid any day of the week.

Though plenty of tabloids target Cara Delevingne with rumors about her romances, Kaia Gerber’s 2019 romance with SNL comedian Pete Davidson dominated much of the tabloids in the later half of last year. Gossip Cop debunked so many stories about the short-lived couple, we decided to compile them together in an article of their own to make the tabloids’ ridiculous narrative a bit easier to follow.