Justin Bieber Shows Off His ‘Rose’ Tattoo Amid Selena Gomez Saying Her Exes Think She’s Crazy!

Justin Bieber has added some new inks to his tattoo collection. The pop star, who has most parts of his body covered in inks of different sizes and shapes, took to social media and shared a photo of his latest tat. And this one is simpler than some others he already has.

Revealing his new tattoo, the 26-year-old singer sported a large neck tattoo of a long-stemmed rose. Interestingly, the rose stems from his chest and covers a majority potion of one side of his neck. He got inked on Monday night.

Along with sharing the pictures of the tattoo, Justin Bieber also thanked his tattoo artist, Dr Woo. Justin also posted a video clip from the tattoo chair.

The new tattoo looks simpler than most of his other tattoos. However, this is not the first time that Justin had inked a rose on his body. He has an elaborate rose tattoo inked on his sleeve.

His wife Hailey Bieber too has a tattoo on her neck. Her tattoo has the word “lover” written in cursive script. Justin also has a similar tattoo with the word “lover”.

In other news, Selena Gomez claims that finding a new boyfriend is not on her priority list right now. The Rare singer opened up about her dating life with makeup guru Nikkie de Jage, a.k.a. NikkieTutorial.

She said, “It’s just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff…and I’m like, ‘I didn’t really mean it, though. Guys are a lot of work,” she said. “Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy. So, I don’t care,” she added.

In the past, Selena has been linked to a few high-profile celebrities. Apart from Justin Bieber, she also dated The Weeknd and Nick Jonas. There were also rumoured romances with Orlando Bloom and Niall Horan.

