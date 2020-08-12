Justin Hartley’s Ex Defends Him After Chrishell Stause Shares Shocking Details

Lindsay Korman-Hartley has a message for her fans: She has her ex-husband’s back. The actress defended Justin Hartley as his divorce to Chrishell Stause continues to make headlines.

Lindsay Korman-Hartley is weighing in on Justin Hartley’s very public divorce from Chrishell Stause.

The soap opera star took to Instagram to defend her ex-husband and the father of her child in a lengthy post.

“In a day when social media should be used for positivity … an inspiration towards movement in an honest and deserving way, I’d like to join, by highlighting my appreciation for my family,” Lindsay began her message.

“Today, I appreciate my ex-husband Justin for not only being [an] exemplification of a solid man but for being my dear friend and devoted father to our daughter,” she continued. “Simply put; for being family. We derive our own opinion of people by experiencing life and time together, and we do our best to hold dear the ones that maintain consistent kindness, love and generosity.”

“No matter what conflicts Justin and I had in the past, I appreciate what we have today and I am thankful for the family we have built,” she closed.

Lindsay and Justin first met on the set of Passions in 2003 and began dating soon after. Later that year, the two announced their engagement. They not only tied the knot in May 2004 but welcomed their first child together, Isabella Justice Hartley, in July. Lindsay eventually filed for divorce in 2012.

As for Justin, he moved on and started dating Chrishell. In January 2014, they made their relationship official and got married three years later. But as fans recently learned, the This Is Us actor filed for divorce in November 2019. However, in documents obtained by E! News, he cited their separation in July.

According to Chrishell, she was completely blindsided by Justin’s decision.

In the third season of Selling Sunset, the reality TV star confided in co-star and friend Mary Fitzgerald. She revealed details about her breakup, including how the actor allegedly told her he wanted a divorce.

“He texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later the world knew,” Chrishell said tearfully.

“In a fight, like that’s his go-to. Like, ‘I’m out, I’m out.’ I hate that kind of impulsive stuff but I always just thought that’s an issue, we’ll work through it…,” she explained of how Justin typically reacts to conflict. “If that’s really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about it.”

In her confessional, Chrishell added, “Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers… and I f–king want answers.”

Chrishell wasn’t the only one surprised by her breakup. Her co-stars couldn’t believe the news.

“I mean, you know, that was [a] shock to all of us, all the cast. Like we did not see this one happening,” Maya Vander said in a recent interview on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast. “I have to give a lot of credit to [Chrishell] because it’s been very tough on her. Obviously… dealing with that and she was so professional. She’s doing better, but obviously it’s still fresh.”

At this time, Justin has yet to publicly address his divorce or how things played out on Selling Sunset. However, it looks like he’s already put the past behind him. The This Is Us actor has sparked romance rumors with soap opera star Sofia Pernas.