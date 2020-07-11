Justin Hartley’s Ex-Wife Chrishell Stause CHOOSES Brad Pitt As Her Dream-Date

It has been quite a time now since This Is Us actor Justin Hartley part his ways from his wife of three years Chrishell Stause. It seems Justin has completely moved on from the relationship.

It’s something similar with Chrishell Stause too, reports of her of looking for a partner are doing rounds. She recently was seen speaking fondly about Brad Pitt. Is another affair on the cards?

She was asked about her dream-date on RealiTea with Derek Z, she said, “Oh, that’s an easy one. Brad Pitt! And we know he’s single, so there you go. It’s so cliché, but it’s a cliché for a reason.”

Chrishell Stause also poured her heart out about her divorce with Justin Hartley. She said, “Unfortunately, I’m in a position where more has been shared that I would have ever chosen because this was not a choice that I made. Nor was this the timing that I would have chosen while I was filming a show, so I’m already in a position where so much has been shared that I wouldn’t have opted for.”

In a very sad coincidence, Chrishell had to go through a separation with her own husband on their Netflix show Selling Sunset.

She added, “It’s an embarrassing, humiliating type of thing to go through without cameras and without people judging you, so I just hope people are gentle when they watch. We’re real people. This was a traumatizing time in my life and it’s going to be hard for me to watch it myself.”