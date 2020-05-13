Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Candidly Discuss Depression

Justin Bieber is trying to reverse the stigma surrounding depression and is opening up about how his wife, Hailey Baldwin, is empowering him to push through.

“I gotta say, when you tell me that you’re proud of me it means more than anybody else,” he raved in the latest episode of the couple’s Facebook Watch series, “The Biebers on Watch.”

During the episode, in which the couple enjoyed quality time together and discussed the subject while preparing a meal in their home, the 23-year-old candidly voiced his concern with the notion that struggling with mental health shows weakness.

“When you were struggling a bit with depression the biggest change I saw was two things,” Baldwin, 26, told the pop superstar. “The biggest thing I saw was when you got on the proper antidepressant, which you’re no longer on cause you worked with a doctor and you guys felt like it wasn’t needed anymore. So when that happened and when you changed your diet.”

Bieber, who wed the model and “Drop the Mic” host in September 2018, said in adjusting his diet, he began feeling as though he was less depressed.

“I cut sugar pretty much out and then since I’ve cut sugar out of, I feel like I’m not depressed,” Bieber said. “Depression is a real thing. A lot of people struggle with depression and people look at it like it’s a weakness. But until you have it…”

Baldwin persisted validating her husband’s claims of feeling positive after changing his food intake and added that she also sensed a shift in the “Yummy” crooner’s mental state after he started seeing a therapist regularly whom Baldwin partially credited for Bieber learning “a big lesson of having that person.”

“Having help doesn’t mean you’re weak. It just means, like, you know you care about yourself and you care about those around you and you wanna be a healthy individual,” Bieber said, championing the practice.

Responded Baldwin: “And also, you gotta be the healthiest version of yourself too, and you gotta strive to wanna be that, especially in a partnership and in a relationship. When you’re in a relationship, that person isn’t … it’s not up to them to save you, it’s not their job to fix you.

“You gotta want to do that on your own and you gotta want to constantly be becoming the best version of yourself so the two of you can keep getting better,” she added.