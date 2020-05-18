Justin Bieber Cuddles with Baby Sister Bay Bieber, writes Sweet Note for her

Justin Bieber, who has been in isolation with wife Hailey amid coronavirus pandemic, shared an adorable photo with his baby sister Bay Bieber and wrote down a sweet note for her.

Sharing a cute photo with baby sister Bay on Instagram, 26-year-old Justin wrote, “Dear baby sis, you will grow up to be a confident, strong, kind, compassionate powerful woman!”

He went on to say, “Excited to watch you grow into the incredible woman you are DESTINED TO BE! @baybieber.”

The endearing post has received thousands of hearts within no time.

The Sorry singer’s sister Bay Bieber was born on August 16, 2018.

Justin Bieber has been self-isolating with wifey Hailey in Toronto for the past two months amid coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier this month, Justin Bieber and Hailey talked about how they get on each other’s nerves during self-isolation.

