WTF? Johnny Depp & Amber Heard’s Wedding Ceremony Had DRUGS Involved!

Johnny Depp is currently at the stand to provide his evidence at the court. The on-going legal battle is against the British tabloid, The Sun. One of their articles referred to him as a ‘wife-beater.’ The actor denying the claims had slapped a defamation suit against them. Along with that, he has sued his wife Amber Heard over physical assault allegations.

One of the biggest claims that the Aquaman actress has been making is Johnny’s drug abuse. Time and again, she has mentioned that he was always under the influence of drugs. Amber has alleged that he hit her multiple times under the influence of alcohol. But there’s a latest revelation that could turn out to be a big hit for Heard.

Johnny Depp provided his witness for the 4th day in his on-going libel trial against The Sun. It was then that he mentioned that drugs have been a part of their daily life. In fact, drugs were even a part of his marriage ceremony with Amber Heard. The couple even consumed it during the rehearsal dinner.

Johnny Depp presented a mail of Amber Heard that she had sent to her friends before heading for a getaway. She had asked them to “bring some food, booze, and drug of choice – yay”.

Depp’s lawyer asked him at the stand if drugs were a part of their marriage. To this, he replied, “Yes.”

He even mentioned how Amber Heard would keep a bottle of Bulleit Bourbon whiskey in the freezer before he arrived home. “A shot would be poured when I arrived, even if Ms. Heard was asleep. When I arrived, there would be a shot of whiskey on the nightstand.”

Furthermore, Johnny claimed that his ex-wife “normally” drank two bottles of wine a night.

Just not it, the shocking part came in when the Fantastic Beasts actor claimed that Amber chopped up lines of cocaine for him. “She definitely poured me whiskey … the lines of cocaine … early in our relationship, it was … very much like the boots thing. Amber Heard would chop cocaine for me but she wouldn’t ingest it through her nose … she would rub it on her gum.,” he added.