John Legend says he and Kanye West don’t Speak Anymore

As you may already know, Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian are close friends. They met, according to Kim, in a bathroom on a night out when Chrissy helped Kim zip her dress up – it’s a classic. It’s a slight complication then, that John Legend says he and Kanye don’t really have a friendship anymore.

In an interview with The Times over the weekend, John addressed the fact that the pair don’t seem to speak any longer, saying that they are “in different places”, but denying that it was anything to do with Kanye’s controversial support of Donald Trump.

“I don’t think we’re less friends because of the Trump thing. I just think we’re doing our own thing,” John explained. “He’s up in Wyoming. I’m here in LA. We’ve both got growing families and I no longer have a formal business relationship with him as an artist, so I think it’s just part of the natural cycle of life.

“But what I’ve always said is, we never talked about politics before. It was never a part of our interaction. Our interaction was almost always about creativity and music.”

John continued, “He’s also in a different place musically. He’s doing gospel music. That’s what he’s focused on right now, designing his clothes, so we’re in different places.”

Hope you’ve been practicing your small talk, lads.