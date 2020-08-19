Wildest Jennifer Lopez Tabloid Rumors And Whether They Are True Or Not

There is no question that Jennifer Lopez is a superstar. However, because of this, she is constantly subjected to many rumors about her life.

The tabloids have made several claims about the entertainer, particularly about her impending marriage to Alex Rodriguez. Yet, it’s the rumors that don’t involve the former MLB athlete that are the wildest and most bizarre.

Jennifer Lopez’s Costly Beauty Routine

Last September, Life & Style purported Jennifer Lopez spent over $15,000 a day on her stylists, trainer, and makeup artists.

The weird story proclaimed the actress dished out a fortune to satisfy her “diva demands.” A supposed source spilled that Lopez spends $5K a day on a makeup artist, another $5K for her hairstylist and another $5K goes to a trainer.

The so-called “insider” added the Selena star also has a “full-time massage therapist!” Everyone knows Lopez is known for her beauty and fit body, but the singer has a vigorous work-out regime she sticks to daily. The idea she spends thousands of dollars on her looks in an attempt to make her seem vain was just degrading and silly.

Jennifer Can’t Speak Spanish?

A few days later, Gossip Cop dismissed a bogus report from In Touch which asserted Lopez was taking Spanish lessons. Seriously? Lopez is Puerto Rican, therefore the idea that doesn’t know how to speak Spanish is bonkers.

But, the tabloid quoted an anonymous insider who claimed the actress knew “very little” and was “embarrassed” by this. “She’s one of the biggest Latin stars in the world and is currently promoting Hustlers on Spanish-speaking talk shows, yet her command of the language stinks,” the unnamed tipster added.

Lopez wasn’t born in Puerto Rico, and she admitted in the past that she wasn’t comfortable taking on Spanish roles. But, this didn’t mean her command of the language stunk or that she was taking lessons.

Jennifer Was On Steroids?

Earlier this year, Woman’s Day was debunked by us for alleging Jennifer Lopez was taking steroids. The outlet claimed the singer Lopez’s inner circle was wondering if she was taking steroids because her biceps were looking “huge.”

As we stated before, Lopez is very into her workout routine and the actress also practices a healthy lifestyle in general, so of course, she looks very fit. Gossip Cop checked with an individual in Lopez’s camp who assured us the story simply wasn’t true. It was clearly an attempt to smear Lopez due to Rodriguez’s history.

Jennifer Lopez’s Revenge Plot Against Tom Cruise

Following that story, the magazine, NW, contended Lopez was plotting revenge on Tom Cruise. The outlet’s ridiculous premise maintained Lopez was out to get Cruise because she believed he blocked her chances of getting an Oscar.

How is that even possible you may ask? The publication alleged Cruise launched a “secret campaign” to keep Lopez from being nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in Hustlers. We have to hand it to NW for concocting such an elaborate story. But the entire narrative was absolute nonsense.

Gossip Cop is certain this won’t be the last time the tabloids try to make up such outlandish claims about Jennifer Lopez or any celebrity for that matter. We will continue to make sure readers don’t fall prey to these maddening stories that are just figments of the tabloid’s imagination.